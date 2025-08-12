DA charges man with attempted murder of Oakland police officers

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced on Tuesday that her office has charged a 54-year-old man with the attempted murder of Oakland police officers who were dealing with a domestic violence call at his house.

Specifically, the DA charged Jesse Fahrner with five counts of attempted willful, deliberate, and premeditated murder of a peace officer engaged in the performance of their duty and five additional counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm.

These charges include sentencing enhancements for firing a gun.

She also charged Fahrner with two counts of felony child abuse.

Fahrner was arraigned on those charges on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear how Fahrner pleaded or if he had an attorney.

He is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail.

The charges stem from Aug. 8 when prosecutors allege that Fahrner shot a gun at Oakland police officers who were responding to a 911 dispatch related to a domestic disturbance at his apartment complex on West Grand Avenue.

Fahrner allegedly fired his weapon from inside a home, almost hitting officers after they knocked on the front door, announcing themselves as police, the DA said in a statement.

No one was hit.

At the time, Fahrner, a woman and two children were inside the house.

