DA charges Mustang driver after pedestrian, 14-year-old girl struck

San Francisco's District Attorney on Thursday charged a 54-year-old man with two counts of reckless driving after a pedestrian in the Tenderloin and a 14-year-old girl were struck by his Mustang.

Brooke Jenkins charged Rodney Jefferson after her office said he was allegedly doing donuts on Tuesday when he struck his first victim in the Tenderloin.

He then allegedly sped down the street and struck a teenage girl on her way to Francisco Middle School, prosecutors said.

Shortly after, Jefferson crashed into a parked car near The Embarcadero while trying to squeeze between vehicles, which disabled his Mustang, prosecutors said. He was then taken into custody.

The victims were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jenkins also charged Jefferson with leaving the scene of an accident, evading police officers and driving on a suspended license.