DA charges San Jose teen with death, sex assault of 'Baby Jaxon'

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The Brief The Santa Clara County District Attorney on Monday announced charges against a then-17-year-old for the death and sexual assault of a 2-year-old boy nicknamed "Baby Jaxon." The teen is the baby's cousin. This is the third child in the last couple of years to die in the care of Santa Clara County’s Department of Family and Children’s Services.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney on Monday announced charges against a then-17-year-old for the death and sexual assault of a 2-year-old boy nicknamed "Baby Jaxon."

Assault with ‘hair tie’

What we know:

Speaking at a news conference, Jeff Rosen said the teen, now 18, was charged with murder, sexual assault and felony assault with a hair tie, which was found around the toddler's neck on Easter Sunday.

The Mercury News first reported that the teen is the toddler's cousin.

"This is a terrible and horrific case," Rosen said, adding that his office is moving to try the teen in adult court. Because the case is now in juvenile court, Rosen could not say much more about the suspect.

Unresponsive in crib

Dig deeper:

San Jose police found Jaxon Juarez unresponsive in his crib on April 5 in a home on the 300 block of Otono Court. Medical staff found the toddler had "several suspicious traumatic injuries" and the toddler was placed on life support, police said.

Three days later, police arrested the 17-year-old.

And on Apri 9, the toddler died.

Jaxon Juarez, 2, known as "Baby Jaxon." Photo: Family

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has yet to release a cause of death.

Family services agency questioned

The backstory:

During the investigation, detectives learned the toddler had been placed with a foster caregiver who had a "concerning criminal history," police said.

Investigators also noted the caregiver "was less than cooperative and not forthcoming during initial interviews," police said. She was arrested and booked, but later released pending further investigation.

The Mercury News reported Santa Clara County’s Department of Family and Children’s Services had placed "Baby Jaxon" with the teenager’s 40-year-old mother about six weeks before Jaxon was found unresponsive in the crib.

Rosen addressed that.

"And I think that we should all be asking questions of county officials at the highest level," Rosen said. "Why are horrible and tragic crimes happening to children in the care and custody of the Department of Family and Children's Services over and over?"

Like others, Rosen wondered aloud: "Could anything have been done to save baby Jackson from being the victim of a horrible and terrible death? At this point, the answer to that is, I don't know."

Rosen noted this is the third child in the last couple of years in the care of this same agency "who has been murdered," adding loudly, "Enough! Change needs to come, and it needs to come fast."

The other side:

In a statement to the Mercury News on Sunday, county spokesperson Peter Gallotta said the county is conducting a "comprehensive investigation" of the death, and that the state Department of Social Services is also conducting an independent review.

Jaxon Juarez, 2, known as "Baby Jaxon." Photo: Family

The Source Family photos, San Jose police, Santa Clara County DA, Mercury News



