DA criticizes court releasing Pittsburg man charged with stealing $16K from Walgreens

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is criticizing the release of a 28-year-old man who is accused of stealing over $16,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens store in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood in February.

Pittsburg resident Marcos Smith-Pequeno was arraigned on Feb. 28 and pleaded not guilty to one count of organized retail grand theft with intent to sell on two or more separate occasions, two counts of second-degree commercial burglary, two counts of grand theft, two counts of petty theft with two or more priors, one count of vandalism, and one count of resisting arrest, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday.

Smith-Pequeno and six other suspects allegedly entered a Walgreens at 1333 Castro St. on Feb. 24 and stole over $4,000 worth of merchandise. One of the suspects reportedly hit a Walgreens employee with an umbrella while the victim was calling 911.

The following day, Smith-Pequeno allegedly returned to the same store with three other suspects and stole over $12,000 in merchandise.

The group reportedly broke display cases and shelves, causing approximately $1,000 in damage and threw items at employees and customers, according to authorities.

A witness told police that Smith-Pequeno and a juvenile suspect fled Walgreens with bags of merchandise.

Both suspects allegedly tried to change their clothes on the street as they discarded clothing and stolen merchandise, but Smith-Pequeno tripped and fell as he ran from officers, who took him into custody.

Prosecutors said the court denied their motion to detain Smith-Pequeno pending trial.

The court released him on his own recognizance, meaning he is allowed to face a criminal charge in California from outside of custody without the need of posting bail.

Smith-Pequeno was ordered to stay away from the Walgreens at 1333 Castro St.

"Organized retail theft is a major driver of crime and public safety concern for our neighborhoods and businesses," Jenkins said in a statement. "It is imperative that all parts of the criminal justice system, including the courts, recognize the profound impact these crimes have on our community and take them seriously. We must all work collaboratively to dismantle these criminal enterprises systematically."

Smith-Pequeno is scheduled to appear at the preliminary hearing for his case on March 13.