DA implies sister of accused killer Nima Momeni said 'yes" to each defense question

The defense wrapped up its questioning Tuesday of Khazar Momeni, the sister of accused killer Nima Momeni in his murder trial in San Francisco.

Throughout the questioning, she made clear she hopes to convince jurors that it was the victim, Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was high on drugs and the aggressor in April 2023. The defense says it was Lee who first came at Nima Momeni with a knife and that their client took the knife and fatally stabbed Lee in self-defense.

In court, the sister said the night before he was killed, Lee - her friend - texted her in anger, asking her to leave a party and saying if she didn't get into his Uber, he would never talk to her again.

The prosecution says it was the defendant who was upset and angry because his sister had told him she'd been given too many drugs by Lee's alleged dealer at a party and that the dealer had slapped her on her behind.

Her testimony has been blasted by Lee's family and others. She acknowledged she's been addicted to drugs and recently completed a 30-day program.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza says it will ultimately be up to the jury to carefully weigh her testimony.

"All of that goes to her truth and veracity on the stand," Cardoza said. "The jury's gonna look, wait a minute, you're married, obviously trying to save your marriage, you're trying to save your reputation. And that's going to color how you give your testimony. It's going to shade it. The jury will take that into consideration.

There were some tense moments when the prosecution got a 2nd chance to ask the sister questions. The DA essentially implied that she was simply saying "yes" to every question the defense asked. That led to repeated objections and sidebars. The sister will return Wednesday for more questions by the prosecution on re-direct.

