DA looking for mechanical problems in Tesla that crashed near Devil's Slide

Prosecutors investigating whether a man intentionally drove his car off of Highway 1 at Devil's Slide are also looking into the possibility that the car had mechanical problems.

The CHP arrested the driver earlier this month on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment.

Investigators say evidence points to the driver intentionally driving the Tesla off a cliff and trying to kill his family on Jan. 2.

But a ccording to the LA Times, the San Mateo County DA said his office is also investigating whether there was an issue with the brakes.

"Did the brakes fail? Were the brakes working? Were there any other mechanical malfunctions that would have led to him not being able to stop the vehicle?" DA Steve Wagstaffe told the Times. "We’re having the car looked at from top to bottom."

Prosecutors are still in the early stages of the investigation.