DA reopens Mario Gonzalez case against Alameda police

The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced that she is reopening the case against three Alameda police officers who were involved in the death of Mario Gonzalez – and were cleared by her predecessor.

District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement she will examine whether the officers acted criminally during a confrontation with Gonzalez in April 2021, where the 26-year-old was pinned to face-down on the ground for more than five minutes.

Last year, then-District Attorney Nancy O'Malley cleared the Alameda officers:, James Fisher, Cameron Leahy and Eric McKinley, of any wrongdoing.

O'Malley said she couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers acted unlawfully.

Alison Berry Wilkinson, who represented the Alameda officers at the time of the criminal investigation, said in a statement: "We are confident the newly elected District Attorney will conclude, as did her predecessor and every investigating agency to date, that the officers actions while taking Mr. Gonzalez into custody were reasonable, necessary, and lawful, and that his tragic death was the result of drug toxicity, not misconduct."

Two civil rights lawsuits were filed separately on behalf of Gonzalez's mother, Edith Arenales, and his young son against the three involved cops.

Both suits alleged that McKinley, Fisher and Leahy "used excessive force against (Gonzalez), and unjustified deadly force that included a suffocating restraint" that caused the young father to die from restraint asphyxia.

Price's decision to reopen the case follows on her campaign promise to hold law enforcement officers accountable for unlawful conduct.

Adonte Pointer, who's representing Arenales in the civil suit, said Gonzalez's family is hopeful for a different outcome.

"Happy to see that there's going to be a fresh set of eyes taking a look at Gonzalez's case given the poultry track record of Price's predecessor who seemed to find no faulty in any police officers' misconduct," said Pointer.

The new probe doesn't mean that the district attorney will bring charges against the three officers.

Price's office is reviewing roughly eight other police-involved cases, including reopening investigations into a suicide at Santa Rita Jail in 2021 and Oakland Police Sgt. Michael Chung after he fired a gun in the elevator of police headquarters last spring.

"These reports were released at the 11th hour, just weeks before I took office. As the top prosecutor, I want to give each case a thorough review to ensure justice has not been forgotten," Price said.