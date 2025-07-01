DA: San Francisco man followed to bar bathroom, stabbed in unprovoked attack

article

A San Francisco man is recovering after he was stabbed in a bar bathroom in what authorities described as an unprovoked attack.

The stabbing occurred around 1:29 a.m. on June 24 at a bar in the 1800 block of Divisadero Street, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. The San Francisco Standard reported that the location was Fishbowl Bar & Grill.

Victim was followed to the bathroom

What we know:

Prosecutors said the suspect, 43-year-old Patrick Hamer, followed the victim into the bathroom and stabbed him multiple times in the face, neck and chest. After the attack, Hamer allegedly fought with other patrons who tried to intervene before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested two days later in the 1400 block of Valencia Street and remains in custody.

Hamer has been charged with attempted murder and mayhem.

Victim is a San Francisco bartender

What they're saying:

According to a GoFundMe campaign created to help with the victim’s medical expenses, he is a local bartender and is well-respected among his colleagues.

"Recently, TJ was the victim of a completely unprovoked and random act of violence," the fundraiser stated. "He was attacked and stabbed, sustaining serious injuries that left him in the ICU, where he remains as he fights to recover. It was touch and go for a while, but TJ is resilient, strong, and fighting every day to heal."

The Standard reported that the victim had finished a bartending shift at The Snug and went to grab a beer with a friend at the Fisbowl.

To donate to his GoFundMe, click here.