Daly City prioritizes affordable housing for residents and workers in the city

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The Brief Leadership at Daly City is in the process of adopting an amendment to its Inclusionary Housing Ordinance. The amendment would allocate 70% of the city's affordable housing units — for rent or for sale — for qualified households that live or work in the city. Qualified applicants will be given preference, but the amendment is not a guarantee that they will be selected for an affordable home.



Residents of Daly City will soon be given preference when applying for affordable housing units within the city.

City leadership is in the process of adopting Ordinance 70, an amendment to its Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which will allocate 70 percent of applicable affordable housing units in the city for qualified households who live or work in the city. The preference applies to both rental and for-sale housing.

"Daly City is committed to ensuring that affordable housing opportunities are accessible to the people who live and work in our community," Mayor Glenn R. Sylvester said in a press release. "This ordinance amendment strikes an important balance between supporting our local residents and workers while maintaining our commitment to fair and equitable access to housing."

Housing advocacy

Local perspective:

The ordinance amendment was initiated by a request from Councilmember Juslyn Manalo at the city council’s June 8 meeting.

"People who call Daly City home and those who work here should have a meaningful opportunity to remain part of the community as housing costs continue to rise," Manalo said in a statement. "I am proud to lead with the city in taking this crucial step to prioritize our residents and workforce while also putting safeguards in place to ensure the policy is fair and legally sound."

While the ordinance gives households who live or work in Daly City preference for 70% of the available affordable housing, it does not guarantee eligible households will be selected.

Applicants still must meet income and other eligibility requirements for the specific affordable housing unit they are applying for.

The ordinance does not require applicants to have lived or worked in Daly City for a minimum amount of time.