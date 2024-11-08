Daniel Lurie speaks after London Breed's concession in SF mayoral race

In a stunning upset, Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie – a man with no political experience – holds the lead in the San Francisco mayoral race after Tuesday’s election. The incumbent, London Breed, offered concession through a phone call on Thursday, where she congratulated her opponent on his victory.

Lurie held his strong lead with 56.20% of the vote as of Friday morning, while Breed continued to trail at 43.80% in the 14th round of counting.

The next count update is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., according to election officials. The county has about 143,000 ballots left to be counted.

Lurie beat out 14 other candidates, including Breed and former interim Mayor Mark Farrell, as well as supervisors Aaron Peskin and Ahsha Safai.

Peskin, who held third place in the race, said in a statement that he called Lurie to wish him early congratulations, but said out of respect for the voters, that he's never declared victory or conceded defeat until all the ballots were counted.

San Francisco voters had the opportunity to rank 10 candidates.

San Francisco's director of elections said 25,000 votes were counted on Thursday.

Lurie has never held public office, but he did gain the San Francisco Chronicle editorial board’s endorsement for his balance between "compassion and toughness." The Chronicle on Thursday called the race in Lurie's favor. The new mayor takes office in January.

Lurie was the CEO of an anti-poverty nonprofit called Tipping Point. He founded the organization and served as CEO until 2019.

Lurie spoke from St. Mary's Square in San Francisco at 11 a.m. Friday.