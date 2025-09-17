Video of FCI Dublin officer's wife cooking naked in kitchen to be contested

article

An eight-minute video of a former FCI Dublin correctional officer's wife cooking naked in the kitchen is being contested during the officer's federal criminal trial where he is charged with 14 counts of sexual abuse.

Asst. U.S. Attorneys Andrew Paulson and Sailaja Paidipaty are asking U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers if they can introduce this video to the jury as they prosecute Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith for sex crimes from 2019 to 2021 when he worked at the now-closed women's prison in Dublin.

The second trial against Smith began on Sept. 2, and he has maintained his innocence.

His wife, Carla Sissi Smith, is expected to be the final defense witness called to the stand on Wednesday, and the jury could begin deliberating as soon as Thursday.

Carla Sissi Smith did not testify in her husband's first trial, which ended in a mistrial in April.

It's not exactly clear what she will testify to in defense of her husband.

But in court documents filed Tuesday, Paulson and Paidipaty are trying to persuade the judge that this video they have of her, taken from Darrell Smith's phone in May 2023, is relevant to his pattern of allegedly not listening to women. And they provided testimony from the trial of some of Smith's alleged victims asking him to stop, when he didn't.

In the video, Carla Sissi Smith is seen in the kitchen cooking a meal while naked, prosecutors described. Her husband is not seen in the video, but his voice can be heard.

Carla Sissi Smith realizes that she is being filmed and tells her husband that she doesn't like it, prosecutors described.

She repeatedly asks her husband to stop filming her, according to the prosecutors. "No more. Please don't. Stop, please. Please, I'm asking you to stop," the prosecutors wrote. "Kind of feeling a little some way about people filming me right now. For some reason, that's not stopping you. I don't quite get it."

About two minutes later, Carla Sissi Smith gets a towel and wraps it around herself.

The prosecutors said that her discomfort in the video is "evident by her words and her actions."

The prosecutors also said they realize that this video is "prejudicial" to Smith and "personally embarrassing" for his wife, but they argued that the "probative value is extremely high."

Smith's attorneys, Joanna Sheridan and Noami Chung, are expected to argue that the video should not be shown to the jury.

The judge should hear the arguments and make a ruling early Wednesday morning before Carla Sissi Smith is called to the stand.

Smith is one of 10 former FCI Dublin officers charged with sex crimes, and the only one at this point not to have been found guilty.

Nine other FCI Dublin correctional officers, including the former warden, have all either pleaded guilty, or been found guilty by juries, to various sex crimes between 2019 and 2021 at the women's prison, which was closed in April 2024 and now sits vacant.

This is the most Bureau of Prisons officers charged with sex crimes from any one prison in the United States.