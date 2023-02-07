Dating app meetup leads to home invasion in Berkeley, police say

A man who met up with a woman he connected with on a dating app was set up and robbed at gunpoint inside his Berkeley residence, police said.

A man in his 20s arranged to meet up with a woman he met on a dating platform around 1 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The man, a UC Berkeley student, and the woman met at his residence near campus.

Authorities said when the woman arrived, she let three other people inside the home who robbed the man at gunpoint.

Police said while the man was being held down, the suspects stole cash and electronics before they left the scene.

After investigating the incident, officers spotted the suspects driving in the Berkeley Marina around 3:46 a.m. where a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both of Oakland were arrested. Also arrested were a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen property, a loaded handgun and a BB gun.