Day three of Air Canada strike grounds hundreds of flights worldwide

The Air Canada strike entered its third day Monday, disrupting travel for an estimated 130,000 passengers. The work stoppage has forced the cancellation of more than 2,500 flights worldwide since it began.

More than 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job Saturday, despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board declaring the strike illegal. The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the flight attendants, says wages and compensation remain at the center of the dispute.

"We are here because Air Canada pays our junior flight attendants so little," said Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada component of CUPE. "We are the national carrier and we have people operating in poverty. Like, that’s disgusting."

Talks between the airline and the union resumed Monday for the first time since the strike began. Canada’s Minister of Jobs and Families, Patty Hajdu, has urged both sides to reach a deal quickly.

"Now is not the time to take risks with our economy," said Hajdu. "A work stoppage would cause thousands of Canadians to be stranded abroad and across this country."

Travelers at San Francisco International Airport, where Air Canada represents less than 2% of daily air traffic, said rebooking has been difficult.

"Rebooking was like triple the price of a regular ticket, it was like 1,500 bucks, and with three layovers just to get back to Toronto," said Kami, a passenger who was trying to visit family in Toronto.

Air Canada’s membership in the Star Alliance, which includes numerous codeshare partners, has also caused disruptions for passengers with connecting flights at other airports.

Air Canada and CUPE have been in negotiations for nearly eight months. For now, the strike is expected to continue into at least Tuesday, with residual delays likely even after a deal is reached.

The airline said passengers whose flights are canceled are eligible to request a full refund.



