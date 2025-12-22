Days-long outage hits elderly, low-income residents hardest in San Francisco

The Brief Seniors and people with disabilities are among the hardest hit, with limited access to food, elevators, and refrigeration. Nonprofits and city agencies are increasing meals, opening a charging center, and offering grocery assistance as repairs continue.



A prolonged power outage across parts of San Francisco is taking a heavy toll on some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, particularly seniors and low-income people.

As of Monday evening, city hall and several nearby buildings remained dark, as many elderly residents prepared to enter their fourth day without power.

The outage has left people struggling with limited food, spoiled groceries and difficulty navigating buildings without working elevators.

Local perspective:

Nonprofit groups and city agencies are stepping in to help meet the growing need. Project Open Hand, a nonprofit based in the Tenderloin that serves seniors and adults with disabilities, said it has expanded operations in response to the outage. Although the organization also lost power, backup generators kept its food supply intact.

The group said it is distributing about 100 additional meals per day this week at its headquarters, and served nearly double its usual number of clients at its Polk Street and Richmond locations.

"We look to take care of people not just around their nutrition needs, but also do it in a kind, affirming, human way," said Alberto Cortes, Vice President of fund development and community affairs for Project Open Hand.

Cortes said the city’s Department of Disability and Aging Services reached out to the nonprofit to help respond as demand increased.

"They get medically tailored, wonderful food that is created by registered dietitians that are very dedicated to the work that we do," he said.

The San Francisco Human Services Agency said it is partnering with Meals on Wheels to begin delivering meals and grocery vouchers Tuesday to residents receiving public assistance who were affected by the outage.

What they're saying:

Residents say the lack of power has been especially difficult for people with mobility challenges.

Troy McBirnie, who lives in a six-story building near the Civic Center, said he has seen neighbors stranded without access to elevators.

"I’ve just seen people in wheelchairs, they can’t go up in the lifts. They’re stuck," McBirnie said. "I can’t look anymore… It’s sad."

Nearby, PG&E. crews were working to restore electricity to buildings still without power.

City officials also opened a charging center with free Wi-Fi Monday evening at the San Francisco Human Services Agency office on Mission Street.

"I came with a laptop and an iPad, and I can’t get enough charging," said Tammy Bartice, a resident using the center.

"There’s all this food and it’s going to waste, and you can’t cook anything," Bartice said. "It’s just black. It’s just like a haunted place. You walk around at night and you gotta stay in."

City officials say CalFresh recipients who lost food due to the outage may be eligible for grocery replacement vouchers and can contact the San Francisco Human Services Agency for assistance.