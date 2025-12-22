Power restored to much of San Francisco, City Hall still closed

The Brief Power remained out for roughly 4,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco on Monday morning following a massive outage that began over the weekend. Still, the blackout continued to affect the area around Civic Center, prompting the closure of several city buildings on Monday, including City Hall, the main library and the Civic Center garage. PG&E said the outage was caused by a fire at a Mission Street substation.



Power remained out for roughly 4,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco on Monday morning following a massive outage that began over the weekend.

Crews scrambled on Monday morning to restore power to 6,000 customers, and Pacific Gas & Electric said electricity had been restored to about 9,000 customers since Saturday night.

The utility expected power to be restored to the remaining customers by 2 p.m. Monday.

And even though that was down from the peak outage on Saturday affecting 125,000 PG&E customers, the blackout continued to affect the area around Civic Center, prompting the closure of several city buildings on Monday, including City Hall, the main library and the Civic Center garage.

Officials said outages were largely concentrated around Golden Gate Park.

Related article

The outages affected about one-third of the city, disrupting transit and traffic across San Francisco, with some BART trains unable to run through city stations, Waymo suspending its services and traffic backing up as streetlights went dark.

PG&E said the outage was caused by a fire at a Mission Street substation.

The prolonged outage forced restaurants to discard spoiled food and left residents without electricity for much of the weekend.

"It’s been a lot of changing information, that’s been the toughest," said David Chein, owner of Sushi Bistro.

Chein said he would have moved food earlier if he had known power would be out as long as PG&E later indicated. Despite using ice chests and other cooling methods, he said much of his product would be lost.

Residents also described the challenges of being without power.

"I’ve gone out to other friends’ houses that have power so I can charge my phone and devices," said Leslie Ramirez. "It’s just been really dark at my place."