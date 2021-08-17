Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor dies after June shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor has died.

Officer Raynor, 26, was shot in the head on June 23 while responding to a call of suspicious activity.

A manhunt for the suspect, Othal Wallace, 29, went nationwide, with Wallace eventually being tracked down in a treehouse near Atlanta, Georgia days later. Wallace was extradited back to Volusia County after the shooting and has remained behind bars.

Officer Raynor passed away at 8:09 p.m. at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family by his side, according to a police department spokesman.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released a statement about Officer Raynor's death.

He said, in part, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform everyone that our beloved brother, Officer Jason Raynor, has passed away," Chief Young said. "The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor's family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing."

An ‘End of Watch’ call was also given for Officer Jaynor on Tuesday evening.

Officer Raynor becomes the tenth DBPD officer to fall in the line of duty, according to the police department. Prior to this, the last DBPD officer to lose his life from injuries sustained while on patrol was Kevin Fischer in 1998. The last officer to pass away from injuries while on duty was Thomas Coulter in 2018 during a training exercise.

A Celebration Of Life and funeral arrangements for Officer Raynor has not been set at this time.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family, which you can find here.

"Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy."

