DC reinstates indoor mask mandate; declares State of Emergency as COVID-19 omicron variant surges

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has reinstated the city’s mask mandate and has expanded the District’s vaccine requirements as part of a State of Emergency she declared Monday as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Bowser said D.C. will reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will keep it in place through January 31. The Mayor has also expanded the District’s vaccine mandate for D.C. Government works to include the booster shot. Bowser also said workers will no longer have the ‘test out’ option available.

D.C. Public Schools will be closed on January 3 and 4 in order for staff and family to pick up rapid antigen tests. Bowser said 100,000 Test Yourself Express rapid antigen tests are being distributed to DCPS and DC public charter schools to be used to support a safe return from winter break.

Bowser added that DCPS will continue to close work with D.C. Health on situation school closures.

Beginning Wednesday, December 22, D.C. Health will launch the Test Yourself Express program. Residents will be able to pick up free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kits at eight locations across the District.

D.C. residents can schedule a vaccine for themselves or their children online.

FREE RAPID TESTING SITES | Starting Wednesday, December 22

Monday:10:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday: 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Thursday: 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday: Closed

Mt. Pleasant Library | 3160 16th Street NW | Ward 1

West End Library | 2301 L Street NW | Ward 2

Cleveland Park Library | 3310 Connecticut Avenue NW | Ward 3

Petworth Library | 4200 Kansas Avenue NW | Ward 4

Woodridge Library | 1801 Hamlin St. NE | Ward 5

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) | 1630 7th Street NW | Ward 6

Capitol View Library | 5001 Central Avenue SE | Ward 7

Anacostia Library | 1800 Good Hope Road SE | Ward 8