Dead baby reportedly found at San Jose recycling plant

San Jose police on Friday were out in force at Greenwaste Recovery, investigating reports of a dead baby found at the garbage collection and recycling plant.

Officers converged at a section of the on Charles Street, near Highway 101, about 3:30 a.m. KTVU has learned that the baby was possibly found on the upper level of the facility.

Two facility workers said they were told that a baby's body was found on a conveyor belt.

Oct. 25, 2019