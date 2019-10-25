Expand / Collapse search

Dead baby reportedly found at San Jose recycling plant

San Jose police were out in force at Greenwaste Recovery, investigating reports of a dead baby found at the garbage collection and recycling plant. Oct. 25, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Friday were out in force at Greenwaste Recovery, investigating reports of a dead baby found at the garbage collection and recycling plant.

Officers converged at a section of the on Charles Street, near Highway 101, about 3:30 a.m.  KTVU has learned that the baby was possibly found on the upper level of the facility. 

Two facility workers said they were told that a baby's body was found on a conveyor belt.

