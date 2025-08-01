Dead and Company comes to SF for three days of music: Here’s what to know

The Brief Dead and Company will kick off a three-day series of concerts starting Friday to mark The Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. Residents and visitors in the area around Golden Gate Park can expect a few alterations to transit and travel due to the festivities. Golden Gate Park Concerts strongly advised attendees against driving to the concerts because there will be no general event parking. Several roads around the park will be closed during concerts, but visitors can make use of extra public transportation options that will be on offer before and after the shows.



Dead and Company is set to take the stage Friday in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to kick off a three-day series of concerts to mark The Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary.

The band’s performance marks the beginning of three consecutive weekends of music. The Outside Lands music festival starts Friday, August 8th and country star Zach Bryan is set to perform Friday, August 15th.

Due to the August festivities, residents and visitors in the area around Golden Gate Park can expect a few alterations to transit and travel.

No Event Parking, Shuttles Available

Golden Gate Park Concerts strongly advised attendees against driving to the concerts because there will be no general event parking offered in connection with the shows.

"During event days, we will have two dedicated tow trucks and one parking control officer on each side of the Park to quickly respond to blocked driveways or any other parking issues related to the festival," event organizers warned.

Shuttles will be in operation to transport concertgoers to Golden Gate Park from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco and the Cow Palace located south of San Francisco. Event organizers are offering single-day or multi-day passes for those who opt for shuttle service.

Golden Gate Park Concerts also noted that the Cow Palace offers free parking.

Limited Road Closures

JFK Drive from Transverse to 36th Avenue in Golden Gate Park will be closed to cars for the duration of the shows, while Middle Drive from MLK Drive to Transverse will be closed entirely.

JFK Drive from Transverse Drive to the Marx Event Meadow will be closed to foot and bicycle traffic, as will JFK Drive from 36th Avenue to the meadow.

All roads on the western side of Golden Gate Park will also be closed to vehicle traffic during concert days.

Extra Muni Services

Muni will also run extra services on the N Judah and 5R Fulton Rapid to accommodate visitors.

The N Judah will run extra trains along all of the line’s normal stops before and after the concerts, while Muni will offer special 5X Civic Center Express buses that will take concertgoers directly from Fulton Street and 30th Avenue back to the Civic Center/UN Plaza BART station after the shows have ended.