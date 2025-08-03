Dead & Company concerts bring economic boost to San Francisco businesses

The Brief Saturday was the second show of Dead & Company's three-night run in Golden Gate Park. Business owners on Haight Street say they're feeling a huge economic boost from the influx of Deadheads into town. Fans also made their way to McLaren Park, where the city held its annual "Jerry Day" celebration in honor of Jerry Garcia's birthday.



Saturday was night two of Dead and Company's historic three-night run in San Francisco, and local businesses are feeling the benefit from all the Deadheads in town.

Night 2 of Dead & Company shows

Grateful Dead fans danced the night away at Golden Gate Park, as Dead and Company took the stage once again Saturday.

What they're saying:

"You don't get positive vibes everywhere and this is like where you're gonna get it," said Nikki Jose.

The concerts mark 60 years since the Bay Area founding of the Grateful Dead.

"It is pretty special, I think, because you never know if they're going to come out again," said Reece Avram.

Local businesses feeling the impact

Ahead of Saturday night's show, Haight-Ashbury was bustling.

Local perspective:

"It's beautiful, this neighborhood is thriving right now," said Magic Mike, owner of Psychadelic SF Gallery.

"Yeah, it's been really great. There's been so many people here," said Aletheia Elwood of CBD shop The Higher Consciousness.

Deadheads packed into bars, restaurants, and shops. Business owners on Haight Street say it's hard to overstate the economic boost they are feeling this weekend.

At the Mad Dog in the Fog pub, owner Cyril Hckett says its like 10 St. Patrick's Days in one.

"We've been packed since Wednesday," said Hackett. "Probably three to four times busier than the normal Saturday."

They're keeping the kitchen open until midnight to serve hungry Dead heads after the show.

"Very friendly, people having a great time," said Hackett.

Over at Psychadelic SF Gallery, these concerts are like a dream come true.

"We have a ton of Grateful Dead, 60s memorabilia," said Magic Mike. "It's full of dead heads, everybody's buying stuff, having a good time, and we wish we could do that every year."

Jerry Day celebrations in McLaren Park

The Haight wasn't the only place seeing an influx of Dead Heads Saturday.

Across town, thousands packed into McLaren Park for Jerry Day at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. The concerts there celebrated what would have been the singer's 83rd birthday.

A city on the rise?

Back near Golden Gate Park, while the crowds are bugging some residents, others say they welcome the energy the Deadheads are bringing to the neighborhood.

"I'm not going to go into the concert but I really enjoyed coming out here because there's something in the air," said Allen Ackerman, who lives nearby.

In fact some see this weekend as a turning point for a city on the rise.

"We're bringing San Francisco back and day by day it's coming back and it's going to be the greatest city in the world again, very soon," said Hackett.