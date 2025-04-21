Dead gray whale washes up in Alameda

The Brief The carcass of a gray whale washed up on Alameda's South Shore Beach on Monday morning. The cause of death is still being determined. This is the fifth whale to die in the Bay area in recent weeks.



Another dead whale washed up on the shores of the East Bay on Monday morning.

The California Academy of Sciences confirmed reports of a dead gray whale in the surf line at Alameda South Shore Beach.

The research institute has arranged for the whale to be towed to Angel Island State Park for a future necropsy to determine the cause of death.

"It is suspected but not yet confirmed that this individual is the same dead gray whale that was first reported Thursday morning, April 17," a spokesperson for the California Academy of Sciences said in a statement. "That individual was first observed floating in the bay alongside the interior rock wall adjacent to the USS Hornet Museum. A team from the Marine Mammal Center took initial skin and blubber samples via a research vessel on Friday morning, April 18, and identified the whale as an adult female. As of Monday, April 21, we can confirm the whale is no longer at the rock wall."

Whale Strandings

What we know:

This whale is the fifth to die in local waters in recent weeks. The previous instances were:

juvenile minke whale which was euthanized after being beached in Emeryville on April 8

gray whale carcass which was found floating near Fort Point Rock Beach on April 4

A gray whale carcass found floating near Angel Island State Park on April 2

A gray whale carcass found washed up on Black Sands Beach on March 30

Sharing the waters

Local perspective:

The increased presence of whales in the bay has put boaters on alert. The Coast Guard has, in previous weeks, broadcast the following message over marine frequencies: "The Coast Guard has received multiple reports of whales in the Central Bay Area. Mariners are advised to transit the area with extreme caution."

The marine wildlife presence has also caused some ferry companies to make temporary lane changes in an area east of Angel Island, where there had been a high number of whale sightings. In other cases, ferry operators have had to take action, including cutting off their engines, to avoid hitting whales, or to allow them to pass safely.

If you see something

What you can do:

If you see a whale in the bay or surrounding area, you can report the sighting and record your observations into the free Whale Alert app on your smartphone or to The Marine Mammal Center's website.

To report a dead, injured or stranded marine mammal in the San Francisco Bay Area, please contact one of two hotlines: