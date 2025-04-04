Dead whales found in San Francisco Bay this week

article

Two additional dead gray whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week, according to a joint team of scientists on Friday.

Whale Strandings

What we know:

Scientists from The Marine Mammal Center and their partners at the California Academy of Sciences said the additional dead whales were found April 2 at Angel Island State Park and April 4, at Fort Point Rock Beach.

Necropsies on both animals are pending as their causes of death are undermined.

For the male whale found near Angel Island State Park, the necropsy was scheduled during low-tide on Friday.

Officials said that the whale was spotted floating east of Angel Island on Wednesday afternoon. Skin and tissue samples were collected from the dead whale later in the day. Officials said the whale appeared to be dead for some time, because its carcass was bloated, showing signs of an advanced state of decomposition.

Dead gray whale at Angel Island State Park. Photo courtesy The Marine Mammal Center.

The next day, the whale was seen in the morning. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers successfully towed the whale to a secure area of the state park.

The whale found Friday morning at Fort Point Rock Beach is in an area of rocks that is inaccessible, officials said. There is no timeline for when researchers will be able to get to that animal as it may continue to float with the tide, they said.

The whale's age, class and sex are currently unknown, officials said.

Local perspective:

"Our joint team is thankful to our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their invaluable support to help tow and position this whale so that we are able to investigate this animal’s death," says Kathi George, Director of Cetacean Conservation Biology at The Marine Mammal Center. "There continues to be a significant number of gray whale sightings in San Francisco Bay as this species continues their northern migration to their arctic feeding grounds.

George reminded vessels of all sizes to be whale aware. "If you see a blow, go slow," she said. In the past two weeks, George said multiple ferry operators have had to take action to avoid hitting whales. This has included cutting off their engines to allow the whales to safely pass.

Photo by Josie Slaathaug © The Marine Mammal Center.

Increased presence

The increased presence of whales in the bay has put boaters on alert. The Coast Guard is broadcasting the following message over marine frequencies: "The Coast Guard has received multiple reports of whales in the Central Bay area, mariners are advised to transit the area with extreme caution."

The marine wildlife presence has also caused some ferry companies to make temporary lane changes in an area east of Angel Island, where there has been a high number of whale sightings.

On March 30, a female gray whale was found dead on Black Sands Beach in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. That whale's cause of death was undetermined.

What you can do:

If you do see a whale in the bay or surrounding area, you can report the sighting and record your observations into the free Whale Alert app on your smartphone or to The Marine Mammal Center’s website.

To report a dead, injured, or stranded marine mammal in the San Francisco Bay Area, please contact one of two hotlines:



For dead marine mammals, contact California Academy of Sciences: (415) 379 - 5381

For live marine mammals, contact The Marine Mammal Center: (415) 289 - SEAL (7325)