Driver dies on I-680 after sideswiping big rig, authorities say

A multi-vehicle crash on an East Bay freeway turned deadly Friday morning and the California Highway Patrol. says that it is investigating.

The driver of a Honda Civic was killed after sideswiping a big rig and setting off a chain reaction on southbound I-680 in Pleasanton before 6 a.m., the CHP said.

The Hona ricocheted into the center divider and ended up in the far left lane where a pickup truck slammed into it, police said.

The crash blocked the three left lanes of the freeway, near the interchange with 580, for hours.