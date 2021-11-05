Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies on I-680 after sideswiping big rig, authorities say

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 4:15PM
Pleasanton
Bay City News

Multi-car crash on 680 leads to fatality

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly multi-car crash on I-680 in Pleasanton. A Honda driver was killed after sideswiping a big rig, which set off a chain reaction involving other vehicles.

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A multi-vehicle crash on an East Bay freeway turned deadly Friday morning and the California Highway Patrol.    says that it is investigating. 

The driver of a Honda Civic was killed after sideswiping a big rig and setting off a chain reaction on southbound I-680 in Pleasanton before 6 a.m., the CHP said.

The Hona ricocheted into the center divider and ended up in the far left lane where a pickup truck slammed into it, police said. 

The crash blocked the three left lanes of the freeway, near the interchange with 580, for hours. 