California Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 880 in San Lorenzo on Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash occurred just after noon on the southbound portion of the highway at Lewelling Blvd.

CHP reported around 12:27 p.m. that three lanes of I-880 were blocked due to an overturned vehicle.

Traffic was backed up at least 10 miles, to the 66th Ave. exit.