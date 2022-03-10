Deadly double shooting at Oakland Jack In the Box

article

Two men died during a late-night double shooting at an Oakland Jack In the Box, police said on Thursday.

The shooting was reported Thursday just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of International Boulevard. ShotSpotter alerts notified police about the gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the two men – one from Richmond and the other from Oakland, police said.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, too, according to police spokeswoman Canace Kaes.

Video at the scene showed crime scene tape of the tables and booths.

Police did not release any more details.

These two deaths bring Oakland's homicide total to 22 this year, compared to 25 this time last year.



In addition, a body in late stages of decay was found Wednesday at Oakland's Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Police said the man's body was found in a wall by contractors, and it had appeared he had been there for many years.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

