Deadly San Mateo crash caused by distracted driving, CHP investigation reveals

A deadly Tuesday afternoon crash on the San Mateo Bridge has been attributed by the California Highway Patrol to distracted driving.

Investigators said the crash, which left one person dead and another seriously injured, occurred when the driver of a Ford van "became distracted by his cellular phone and looked away from the road," a release from CHP states.

What we know:

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia sedan had stalled in the middle of the three-lane bridge and was struck by the Ford van at about 2:50 p.m.

"When the (van’s) driver returned his attention to the roadway, he observed the stalled vehicle in front of him. Despite efforts to avoid a crash, the Ford crashed into the stalled Kia," the CHP release states.

The Kia’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the van, which bore Rooter Hero plumbing branding, was hospitalized with major injuries.

All three westbound lanes on the San Mateo Bridge were closed until approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night.