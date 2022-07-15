Deadly shooting in San Jose shopping center

A man was killed in a shooting at the Plant shopping center in San Jose on Friday morning, police said.

Most businesses were shut at 6 a.m. when the man was shot at the Monterey Road complex, police said.

San Jose police are investigating, but have not released information about a suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the shopping center.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County coroner's office after the deceased person's relatives are notified.

San Jose has had 22 homicides this year.