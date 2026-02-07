Deaf representation takes center stage at Super Bowl

Bad Bunny is set to make history at the Super Bowl halftime show, becoming the first Spanish-speaking entertainer to headline the global stage. But his performance will mark another major milestone: for the first time, the halftime show will be interpreted for Deaf viewers using Puerto Rican Sign Language (LSPR), offering a culturally authentic experience for Deaf audiences.

Courtesy: Alexssa Hernandez

Historically, major concerts have relied on hearing interpreters. However, many Deaf audiences prefer Deaf interpreters who are deeply fluent not only in the language, but also in the cultural nuances that bring music to life.

Behind this historic moment is Zoé Rodríguez, president and co-founder of the Puerto Rican Association of the Deaf and Deaf-Blind. Rodríguez helped ensure that Bad Bunny’s performance would include an interpreter from the island — someone capable of translating not just the lyrics, but the energy and identity behind the music.

"If we hadn’t spoken up, someone unfamiliar with Puerto Rican culture — or interpreting only in ASL — might have been chosen," Rodríguez explained. "Part of what Bad Bunny presents is the culture, the Puerto Rican energy, the vibes. That could have been missing from the interpretation. We want an equal experience for the Deaf community."

That responsibility now belongs to Celimar Rivera Cosme, the Puerto Rican Deaf performer who will interpret Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

Cosme’s journey to the national stage began in 2022, when Deaf advocates in Puerto Rico pushed for interpreters to be included at concerts. They reached out directly to Bad Bunny’s team ahead of his world tour stop on the island — and he said yes. Cosme was selected for the role and later interpreted during the superstar’s Puerto Rico residency.

"The Deaf community saw how he used words in his music," Cosme said. "After that, they understood who Bad Bunny was."

Her interpretations go beyond translation — they transform rhythm, emotion, and storytelling into a visual performance that Deaf audiences can feel.

Big picture view:

While increased access to concerts is a significant step forward, advocates say the challenges facing the Deaf community in Puerto Rico run much deeper.

"Education is lacking in many ways," Rodríguez said, noting that current teaching methods often fail to empower Deaf students. "We have to teach Deaf kids that they can do it — that they can be independent, learn, and advocate for themselves."

She also pointed to widespread accessibility barriers in employment across the island and emphasized the need to "break that cycle."

Through the Puerto Rican Association of the Deaf and Deaf-Blind, Rodríguez and her team focus on defending rights, creating leaders, and expanding opportunities. A companion organization promotes recreation, encouraging young Deaf people to stay active through sports and community events while strengthening communication skills.

"This is very new work for us," Rodríguez said. "But being able to create accessibility is a huge step. If we were able to do this, we can do anything."

Why you should care:

After years of advocacy, securing a Puerto Rican interpreter for one of the world’s largest stages represents more than a halftime show — it signals progress and possibility.

The moment is giving advocates hope that more inclusive experiences — in entertainment, education, and the workplace — are within reach.

With just days to go before kickoff, Cosme says preparation has been intense. Her performance weaves together lyrics, rhythm, and movement, recognizing that some Deaf audiences rely on musical vibrations to help experience the show.

"We need flow. We need attitude," she said. "We need to show how music connects with the audience so they can truly enjoy the performance."

Her ultimate goal is simple yet powerful: "I want everyone to feel connected with Bad Bunny’s music — to understand the lyrics and overall enjoy it."

Local perspective:

As Cosme makes history at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Deaf community in Puerto Rico will be watching with pride.

The nonprofit Eventos Señas en Puerto Rico has partnered with Eco’s Sports Park to host a Super Bowl watch party where Deaf fans can experience both Bad Bunny’s performance and the live sign language interpretation simultaneously.

"I’m sure there will be tears," Rodríguez said. "We’ll be showing our language on a world stage so Deaf people can feel that pride — and feel empowered. If Celimar can do that, if I can do that, then we can do it too."

The celebration won’t stop there.

For those in the Bay Area, a kickoff Game Day Weekend Deaf Edition will take place Saturday, February 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Loma Brewing Company in Los Gatos. Curated by Love Sign, the event offers attendees a chance to meet the ASL x LSPR team — including Cosme — in person and celebrate signed languages, culture, and football together.

(Special thanks to Annette Rodoz, who volunteered to help interpret the interview with Zoé)