Defense attorney for suspect in Bob Lee murder trial withdraws from case

The suspect accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee retained a new lawyer after his former defense attorney withdrew herself from the case.

The defendant in the case, Nima Momeni, was supposed to have a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, but it was put off until next month.

Inside a San Francisco courtroom, the murder trial took a sudden turn. High-profile attorney Paula Canny filed paperwork to remove herself as Momeni's attorney.

"I filed a motion to withdraw," said Canny. "So, I'm not his lawyer anymore. I don't represent Nima Momeni anymore."

Canny said she can't go into details behind her decision to part ways with her client, but said there was a conflict of interest.

"So, that's it," said Canny. "I'm sure, and the thing is — it's super interesting. But, I'm not ever going to tell you."

Canny said it was her decision to step down from the case.

"I filed a motion to withdraw. If I was fired the new lawyer would have come in," said Canny.

Inside the courtroom on Tuesday Momeni agreed to delay his preliminary hearing, to see if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Momeni has a new defense attorney, Saam Zangeneh, who works out of Florida. It's unclear if he is allowed to practice in California.

Zangeneh's office confirmed that Momeni is a new client.

With the change in representation, Momeni has a new date scheduled for June 13.