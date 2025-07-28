The Brief The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said it had been investigating 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar of Florida since April on reports of "sex crimes against a child." Sheriff's detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents took Bhagwagar into custody after he flew into the San Francisco International Airport from Minneapolis. Bhagwagar was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on $5 million bail.



Contra Costa County authorities on Monday publicly identified the Delta co-pilot who was arrested by federal agents over the weekend in the cockpit of a plane at San Francisco International Airport.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said in a prepared statement that it had been investigating 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar of Florida since April on reports of "sex crimes against a child."

Investigators learned that Bhagwagar was employed as an airline pilot and was scheduled to fly into SFO from Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

Sheriff's detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents boarded the plane about 9:35 p.m. on Saturday and took Bhagwagar into custody.

34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar, a Delta pilot arrested at the San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

What passengers saw

Confusion on the flight:

Passengers reported seeing multiple federal agents push into the cockpit Saturday and arrest Bhagwagar shortly after the plane landed at SFO.

A passenger, who is related to a FOX Television staffer and happened to be on the flight, recounted that the federal agents told passengers to stay in their seats as they pushed through first class and into the cockpit.

In a statement to KTVU, Delta said the pilot has been suspended from the airline pending the investigation.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," a spokesperson said. "We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation."

What the suspect is charged with

Bhagwagar was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on "five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age," the sheriff's department reported. He is being held on $5 million bail.

An investigation into the allegations against Bhagwagar is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Investigation Division at 925-313-2600.