The Brief 19 people, including a child, were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals. In the past month, there have been at least four major aviation accidents in North America. The cause of the crash is still unknown.



Delta says all 80 passengers and crew members have been accounted for after one of its planes flipped and crashed while attempting to land in Toronto.

It was a connecting flight that took off from Minnesota today and 19 people, including a child, were injured and taken to local hospitals.

No other aircraft were involved in the incident and Toronto Pearson airport has reopened for travel.

Officials didn’t give much information, and officials said it’s just too early to know what caused the plane to flip.

What we know:

"What we can say is that the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions," said Todd Aitken, Toronto Airports Authority Fire Chief.

On Monday, airport officials in Toronto held a press conference to give an update about the crash landing of Delta flight 4819.

Video shows the plane landing upside down near the runway just after the crash. The cause is still unknown.

The flight carried 76 passengers and four crew members, all of whom survived.

"Three of our stations in the airport operating area responded with eight aircraft fire and rescue apparatus. Plus, Mississauga Fire Emergency Services quickly responded with six engines, two district chiefs, a command vehicle and a tanker," Aitken said.

Chief Aitken also said eight paramedic units were called to the scene. He said crews immediately implemented fire suppression, while people were already evacuating the plane.

What they're saying:

Dr. Michaela Johnson is a commercial pilot, licensed psychotherapist and host of the ‘SkyTalkDoc’ podcast. She said the crash will likely lead to more discourse about air safety and the impact of pilots' health on their performance.

"I think that we’re going to see a lot more playing out in terms of the national conversation about the FAA as well as the mental and physical wellness of the pilots," Johnson said.

In the past month, there have been at least four major aviation accidents in North America, including in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Alaska. After Monday’s crash, people posted their fears of flying on social media.

Johnson said it’s natural for people to be leery of flying after a plane crash.

"We know that it’s one in 11 million people that’ll perish in an aircraft vs. one in 93 in a car. So, when we look at the statistics of it, it’s definitely a far superior way to travel than in the car to drop off the kids to school on a daily," Johnson said.

Johnson said people should continue to make decisions about air travel based on their level of comfort, like with any other decision.

The fire chief also said they believe rescue efforts went well, but they’ll still conduct a final review.

Officials announced they're planning to hold another press conference on Tuesday for another update.