Democrat Aisha Wahab advances in California special election to replace former US Rep. Eric Swalwell

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The Brief Democrat Aisha Wahab advances to a special general election for U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District. A runoff election on Aug. 18 will determine who will finish the remainder of former Rep. Eric Swalwell's term. Swalwell vacated his seat after he resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault.



Democratic state lawmaker Aisha Wahab advanced Tuesday to the special general election in California for the U.S. House seat vacated by Rep. Eric Swalwell after he resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault.



Headed to runoff

Wahab, a state senator who focused her campaign message on reducing housing costs, goes on to the Aug. 18 runoff, which will determine who will fill the remainder of Swalwell's term through January.

The 14th District includes East Bay cities such as Fremont, Hayward and Livermore. It heavily favors Democrats, and Swalwell typically beat Republican challengers by wide vote margins.

Also among the 11 names on the ballot was fellow Democrat Melissa Hernandez, a Bay Area Rapid Transit director and former mayor of the East Bay city of Dublin.

Branded as progressive

She and Wahab represent different wings of the party that have been battling in numerous states this primary season. The more progressive Wahab proposed combating high costs by expanding the social safety net and taking on "corporate profiteering." Hernandez, considered more moderate, emphasized job growth and supporting small businesses.

Others in the race were Democratic businessperson Rakhi Israni Singh and Republicans Wendy Huang, a real estate investor, and Dena Maldonado, who runs a small flower business.

Separate from the special election, a regular primary was held June 2 for a full term in the seat beginning in January, with many of the same candidates who were on Tuesday's ballot.

Multiple elections

Wahab and Hernandez were the top two vote-getters June 2 and advanced to the general election in November. If one of them comes out on top in the special election, their hope is that serving in the office for a few months this summer and fall could provide a boost in visibility and some job experience they can tout as they campaign for the full term.

Swalwell held the seat for seven terms before resigning in April - and also dropping out of this year's governor's race - after the San Francisco Chronicle reported allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him.

CNN later reported that other women accused him of sending inappropriate messages and nude photos.

Swalwell has repeatedly denied the accusations, but he said it would be unfair to his constituents to remain in Congress.