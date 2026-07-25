Police discover body in San Francisco Bay, west of Golden Gate Bridge

The Brief San Francisco police say officers on board its marine unit discovered the body floating around 10 a.m. The San Francisco medical examiner will now work to identify the individual and notify next of kin. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after a boating disaster on the San Francisco Bay that left several people missing near Alcatraz Island.



Police found a body in San Francisco Bay Saturday morning, just west of the Golden Gate Bridge near Point Diablo.

Body found in San Francisco Bay

San Francisco police say officers on board its marine unit responded to a report of a body floating in the water around 10 a.m.

Authorities were able to recover the body from the water. The San Francisco medical examiner will now work to identify the individual and notify next of kin.

No other information has been released.

The discovery comes nearly two weeks after a boating disaster on the San Francisco Bay that left three people missing near Alcatraz Island.

Two weeks since Alcatraz boating disaster

A total of 16 people were rescued when a boat was overtaken by water on July 14, and later sank. Three people were declared missing at the time, and one person died onshore.

Twenty people were on board the vessel, Volare, for a memorial service on the afternoon of July 14 when the ordeal occurred.

Investigators believe the boat was struck by a wave, took on water, and rolled over, throwing passengers into the bay.

The wreckage of the boat was found three days later.

Police found a body near Treasure Island on July 16, later identifying the woman as Tondra Millier, 58, of Sacramento County.

Two people are still missing from the boating disaster.

Authorities have not linked Saturday's discovery to the July 14 sinking.