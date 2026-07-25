4 injured in San Francisco shooting, police say

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The Brief Police say the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Market Street after the victims tried to intervene during an altercation between a man and woman. The suspect, who has not been identified, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.



Four people were injured in a shooting overnight Saturday in San Francisco.

Suspect fled scene, SFPD says

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Market Street after the victims tried to intervene during an altercation between a man and woman.

When they tried to intervene, the suspect brandished a gun and shot at the four victims, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then fled the scene.

The shooting occurred in a high-traffic area filled with hotels, businesses, and tourists, just ahead of the annual San Francisco Marathon. Longtime runners in the area expressed confidence in neighborhood safety despite the incident, though local residents noted safety concerns spike late at night.

"Nighttime after 10 p.m. it starts getting hectic," said neighborhood resident Jonathan Cutrer. "People coming from other areas."

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.