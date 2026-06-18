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Democrat Melissa Hernandez advances in California special election to replace former Rep. Swalwell

Associated Press
California Politics
Published June 18, 2026 5:06 PM PDT
Published June 18, 2026 5:06 PM PDT
California U.S. House special election results
California U.S. House special election results

California U.S. House special election results

The race to represent California Congressional District 14, vacated earlier this year by Eric Swalwell, has not officially concluded, the vote totals strongly suggest that Aisha Wahab will be facing off against Melissa Hernandez. The two candidates are vying to represent the district for the remainder of Swalwells term, which will be decided in a special election vote, as well as a full term, which will be decided in the November vote.

The Brief

    • Democrat Melissa Hernandez advances in CA special election to replace former Rep. Eric Swalwell.
    • Hernandez is the former Mayor of Dublin and currently serves on the BART board of directors.
    • Hernandez now goes on to the Aug. 18 special general election to determine who will fill the remainder of Swalwell's term through January.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Democrat Melissa Hernandez advanced Thursday to the special general election in California for the U.S. House seat vacated by Rep. Eric Swalwell after he resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault.  

Special election 

Hernandez, the former mayor of the San Francisco Bay Area city of Dublin, goes on to the Aug. 18 special general election, which will determine who will fill the remainder of Swalwell's term through January. At that time, the winner of November's election for the state's 14th Congressional District will be sworn in. 

Runoff election for full term 

Hernandez is also competing in the November runoff to determine who will succeed Swalwell for a full two-year term. She will face state Sen. Aisha Wahab in both elections.

The 14th District includes East Bay cities such as Fremont, Hayward and Livermore. It heavily favors Democrats, and Swalwell typically beat Republican challengers by wide vote margins. 

The Source

  • Reporting by The Associated Press 

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District 14 congressional race: Who's running to replace Rep. Eric Swalwell?

California's primary election will be held on June 2 – but voters in parts of Alameda County could cast their ballots as many as four times to fill the U.S. House District 14 seat filled by former Rep. Eric Swalwell.


 

California Politics