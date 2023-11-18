Demonstrators disrupt Democratic convention events, causing cancelation

California Democrats will have to find another time to host events that were scheduled for Saturday's party convention.

Saturday afternoon, predominantly pro-Palestine demonstrators interrupted the convention in Sacramento, calling for a ceasefire to the war in Gaza.

Democrats were trying to set their agenda for the 2024 election.

Three congressional representatives running for California's open U.S. Senate seat were speaking, but each was interrupted by protesters.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Safe Credit Union Convention Center was put on lockdown with around two hundred people inside.

