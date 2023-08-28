Deputies call off pursuit in San Lorenzo after child struck by suspect's car, officials say

A child was hit by a suspect vehicle in San Lorenzo on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Department confirmed that first responders were sent to the intersection of Via Cordoba and Via Granada around 3:55 p.m. following a report of a minor being struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, responders found the child. The victim was transported to a local hospital where sheriff's officials said they suffered non-life threatening injuries

Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the victim is either 14 or 15 years old. Sheriff's officials said at 3:45 p.m. they received calls of an attempted bank robbery at a Citibank.

"A male passed a note to a teller demanding $20,000 or the bank will be blown up," sheriff's officials said. They did not indicate which Citibank branch deputies responded to.

The person alleged to have made this threat left the bank and was seen in the parking lot by patrolling deputies. The deputies pursued a blue four-door sedan for two minutes before they said the suspect struck the child. Officials said the pursuit of the suspect was called off when deputies stopped to render aid to the child.

The sheriff's office said there are two possible suspects. They only had a vague description of one person, including detail that they were a man in a black sweatshirt. The license plate of the suspect vehicle was not made available by officials.

The scene of the collision is a residential area with a lot of families.

KTVU has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more details.

