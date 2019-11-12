Deputies find man lying dead on floor in Castro Valley home; 'person of interest' detained

Alameda County sheriff's deputies found a man lying on the floor of a home and determined that he was the victim of a homicide.

A "person of interest" has been detained, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Deputies were conducting a welfare check about 3 p.m. on Monday in the 19900 Block of San Miguel Avenue when they looked inside the home and found the body, Kelly said. The man's friends had not been heard from him in a while and they were concerned.

Kelly would not say why the man's injuries seemed consistent with a homicide or who the "person of interest" was. The Alameda County Coroner on Tuesday would not identify the man.