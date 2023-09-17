Deputies identify victims in fatal San Rafael Canal crash

Authorities have identified the victims who plunged into the San Rafael Canal early Saturday morning.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 21-year-olds Jose Vasquez Gonzalez and Denison Gaytan Hernandez. Both men were San Rafael residents.

Saturday around 7 a.m., responders arrived at the 500 block of Canal Street after getting reports of a solo-vehicle collision. Authorities said a witness saw a car speeding on Canal Street towards the waterway and the street's dead-end before "hearing a splash in the water."

The San Rafael Police Department discovered skid marks in the gravel and a car submerged in the water. There, the Southern Martin Fire Department Dive Team recovered Vasquez Gonzalez and Gaytan Hernandez who were both unconscious and unresponsive in cardiac arrest.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

Toxicology reports will be performed later this week.