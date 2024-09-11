Deputies de-escalate possibly armed suspect in Hayward

Alameda County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday responded to a home in Hayward after receiving a call about a possibly armed person causing a disturbance and ended up taking that person into custody in less than four hours.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 21000 block of Meekland Avenue about 5 a.m. and found a person who appeared to have some sort of weapon, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff sent in a Bearcat armored vehicle and a crisis intervention team to de-escalate the situation, the sheriff's office said in an email.

Aerial footage shows a large police presence outside the home near the train tracks.

Just before 9 a.m., the sheriff's office said the person was taken into custody. Other details were not immediately disclosed.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.