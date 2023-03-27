The man fatally shot by San Jose police last week had broken into an apartment in the complex where he formerly lived and held a family hostage with machetes, a fake gun and a pipe, authorities said Monday.

Eliobert Gonzalez-Rocha was seen by police with a machete raised over the heads of the woman and her two sons as they kneeled on the floor when an officer shot and killed him, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.

The woman and her two sons who were held captive for hours by Gonzalez-Rocha did not know him, according to San Jose police.

But Gonzalez-Rocha allegedly mistook the woman for the manager of the apartment complex. Gonzlez-Rocha had been evicted recently from his unit at the Boynton Avenue apartments.

Police said that the mother and children had hidden in a closet from the intruder.

The children's father returned to the home where he was confronted by Gonzalez-Rocha who said he would kill the entire family if the father did not leave, police said.

The father called the police which sent in their specialized MERGE team.