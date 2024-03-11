Dick's Sporting Goods in Santa Rosa hit by thieves who crash after police pursuit

article

Three suspects from Oakland are accused of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Santa Rosa Dick's Sporting Goods and leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in a crash, officials say.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Department said the suspect vehicle was spotted overhead by their helicopter on Monday, leading to a ground chase in excess of 100 mph on Hwy 101.

The Sheriff's Department said the driver of the suspect's vehicle drove in all lanes and on the shoulder, eventually hitting another vehicle and causing injury to the driver. The extent of the driver's injuries was not clear. They did not have a specific time frame for when this happened.

The deputies detained three suspects.

Santa Rosa Police Department disclosed what store this happened at. They, along with California Highway Patrol, assisted the sheriff's department with the arrests and in handling the vehicle crash.

No further details were provided.