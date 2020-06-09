Dining outdoors at San Francisco restaurants begins this weekend

article

Restaurants may open for outdoor dining in San Francisco starting Friday, the mayor's office announced Tuesday.

Requirements aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus will be released later this week, Mayor London Breed said. Only restaurants that are permitted for sit-down dining may open their doors on June 12.

The new timeline modifies a previous city plan to reopen restaurants on June 15.

A program will allow restaurateurs to apply to use sidewalks, parking spots and other nearby open spaces to increase the number of customers they can serve al fresco. This program will allow other merchants possibly use outdoor spaces for retail as well, Breed's announcement said.

“Opening our restaurants is a great step that will help our small businesses that are struggling, our workers who need paychecks, and our residents who are ready to safely sit outside and enjoy a meal," said Breed.

Under the rules, customers must wear a mask until they are seated and any time they get up, such as using a restroom. Tables will be limited to six customers, except for members of the same household.