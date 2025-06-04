Discovery Bay teacher’s aide arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

article

A Discovery Bay teacher’s aide is in custody Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested 25-year-old Dominic Vannucci on Wednesday morning at his home in the 2200 block of Breaker Court. Authorities also reportedly collected "electronic devices containing child pornography."

Authorities said Vannucci worked as a teacher’s aide at Excelsior Middle School in Byron. Detectives notified school officials of Vannucci's arrest, and are coordinating with the administration regarding the investigation into the allegations against him.

Following his arrest, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed 20 counts against Vannucci, including possession of child pornography and annoying or molesting a child.

The details of the molestation allegation were not divulged, though authorities noted the charges against Vannucci include allegations that he took pictures of students during classes.

Vannucci is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff jail records.

The Source: Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff