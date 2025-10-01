Several popular attractions at Disneyland will be closed this month — so make sure to check the schedule online if you're planning a visit.

Here's the full list:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (closed all month)

Casey Jr. Circus Train (closed all month)

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes (closed Monday through Thursday)

Fantasmic (no shows Monday through Thursday)

Goofy's Sky School (closed through Oct. 4, reopens Oct. 5)

It's A Small World (closed beginning Oct. 30)

Mickey's PhilharMagic (closed all month)

Sailing Ship Columbia (closed through Oct. 16, reopens Oct. 17)

Storybook Land Canal Boats (closed all month)

Some are closed for refurbishment while others are temporarily closed as the park stays busy with Halloween activities.

To see a full list of Halloween activities happening at Disneyland Resort this month, tap or click here.