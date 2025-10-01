Heading to Disneyland soon? These attractions are closed in October
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Several popular attractions at Disneyland will be closed this month — so make sure to check the schedule online if you're planning a visit.
Here's the full list:
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (closed all month)
- Casey Jr. Circus Train (closed all month)
- Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes (closed Monday through Thursday)
- Fantasmic (no shows Monday through Thursday)
- Goofy's Sky School (closed through Oct. 4, reopens Oct. 5)
- It's A Small World (closed beginning Oct. 30)
- Goofy's Sky School (closed through Oct. 4, reopens Oct. 5)
- Mickey's PhilharMagic (closed all month)
- Sailing Ship Columbia (closed through Oct. 16, reopens Oct. 17)
- Storybook Land Canal Boats (closed all month)
Some are closed for refurbishment while others are temporarily closed as the park stays busy with Halloween activities.
To see a full list of Halloween activities happening at Disneyland Resort this month, tap or click here.
The Source: Information for this story is from Disneyland's website.