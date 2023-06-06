Disneyland announces California resident ticket offer

Good news for all Disney fans that live in California!

Disney announced on Tuesday a special ticket offer for California residents only, allowing those eligible to visit Disneyland Resort this summer for as little as $83 per day with a 3-day, 1-park per day theme park ticket.

The special offer comes as the theme park celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, marking the special milestone with unique experiences, entertainment, and more.

Three-day, 1-park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day - including weekends - for eligible guests.

The limited-time tickets are available for purchase beginning June 6, 2023, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 12 through Sept. 28, 2023, subject to park reservation availability.

Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit disneyland.com or by calling (866)572-7321.

