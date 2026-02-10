Bay Area storm: How long will the rain last this week?

The Brief Rain returned to the Bay Area, with light to moderate showers Tuesday evening and heavier rainfall expected through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals are forecast to range from a half-inch to 2 inches, while 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected in higher elevations of the Northern Sierra Nevada, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Dry conditions are expected Thursday and Friday before another storm potentially brings more rain Sunday into Monday.



The Bay Area shifted back into winter mode this week as rain moved in Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain returns

What we know:

By Tuesday evening, most areas were reporting light to moderate rain, with precipitation expected to intensify overnight.

Meteorologists said the weather system is forecast to last through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from a half-inch to 2 inches across the region.

Featured article

Sierra winter weather advisory

Big picture view:

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the west slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow totals in higher elevations are expected to range from 10 to 20 inches.

Brief break before next storm

What's next:

Forecasters said the Bay Area is expected to see a break in the wet weather Thursday and Friday.

Another storm is forecast for the holiday weekend, with a stronger system potentially bringing another round of rain Sunday into Monday.