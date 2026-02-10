Bay Area storm: How long will the rain last this week?
SAN FRANCISCO - The Bay Area shifted back into winter mode this week as rain moved in Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rain returns
What we know:
By Tuesday evening, most areas were reporting light to moderate rain, with precipitation expected to intensify overnight.
Meteorologists said the weather system is forecast to last through Wednesday night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from a half-inch to 2 inches across the region.
Sierra winter weather advisory
Big picture view:
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the west slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Snow totals in higher elevations are expected to range from 10 to 20 inches.
Brief break before next storm
What's next:
Forecasters said the Bay Area is expected to see a break in the wet weather Thursday and Friday.
Another storm is forecast for the holiday weekend, with a stronger system potentially bringing another round of rain Sunday into Monday.
The Source: This story was written based on information from meteorologist Mark Tamayo.