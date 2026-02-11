Sam Smith residency marks reopening of San Francisco’s Castro Theatre

The Brief The 104-year-old Castro Theatre reopened after a two-year, $41 million renovation that restored historic features and upgraded seating and amenities. What began as four Sam Smith shows expanded to 20 dates due to high demand.



A major star helped usher in a new era for one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues Tuesday. Sam Smith was the first artist to kick off a multi-show residency at the newly renovated Castro Theatre.

The performance celebrated the reopening of the 104-year-old theater, which underwent a $41-million renovation over the past two years. Upgrades include restored ceiling artwork, improved seating, and expanded amenities while preserving the venue’s historic character.

Opening night drew enthusiastic fans, many of whom described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"It's such a great opportunity, I love Sam's music and it's such a small venue, such a rare opportunity I had to take it," said Alyssa Krieger of Long Beach.

"It's a very, very once-in-a-lifetime type of thing, so we were excited," said Berenice Limon of Santa Cruz.

Residents said the residency carries special meaning for the neighborhood.

"To have Sam Smith as our resident in our neighborhood, we just live three blocks away, I am so excited, and so we're standing out here in the rain," said CJ Norton of San Francisco.

The residency, titled "To Be Free: San Francisco," was initially scheduled for four shows but expanded to 20 dates through March 14, after overwhelming ticket demand.

Residency expands amid high demand

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think we would have a 20-show residency with Sam Smith," said Mary Conde, senior vice president of Another Planet Entertainment, the show’s producer.

Conde said discussions about revitalizing the theatre began five years ago.

"We knew right away we fell in love with the space, and it's so special. The architecture is amazing, the historical significance of where this place is in the legacy of LGBTQ community," she said.

Smith has publicly expressed affection for San Francisco and the Castro district, citing its longstanding ties to the LGBTQ community.

Fans said the reopening feels significant both culturally and economically for the neighborhood.

"It's a big deal for the neighborhood. It's a big deal for the LGBTQ+ community, and we're just thrilled," said Brandon Kotaniemi of San Francisco.

"The Castro Theatre is such a historic place, to have it renovated to its original glory and to have Sam Smith open the first residency, it's such a powerful message of what the city stands for," said Vinney Le.

Local businesses near the theatre also reported increased foot traffic as crowds gathered for the reopening.

"The last time I saw a show at the Castro theatre was two or three years ago, now it's completely different on the inside, we're super excited. And what a great way to reopen it," said Justin Merrill of San Francisco.