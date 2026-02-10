San Francisco teachers strike: Schools will be closed Wednesday as negotiations continue

article

Thousands of San Francisco educators rallied in Mission Dolores Park Tuesday as the second day of the strike got underway.

The teachers union and San Francisco Unified School District negotiating teams sat down for hours of talks Monday.

While there was no deal, both sides agree there was progress.

The district and teachers have come to an agreement on three issues, including the use of artificial intelligence, services for families experiencing homelessness and steps toward putting long-term special education teachers in place.

What San Francisco teachers are asking for

What they're saying:

Pay and benefits continue to be major sticking points, with teachers asking for a 9% raise and fully-covered family health care.

The district's last offer was for a 6% raise and $24,000 benefit allowance to help cover health care costs; but that offer came with a catch: teachers would be expected to sacrifice retirement options to move forward with the deal.

"What is really the sticking point is that we need these things that we've demanded and that our teachers are saying that we need. But, we cannot make cuts to our contract," said Nathalie Hrizi of United Educators of San Francisco. "What I'm saying there are existing benefits and programs that they want to cut to fund the things we need."

What San Francisco Unified is saying

What they're saying:

The district has said it is staring down a looming $100 million dollar budget shortfall and structural deficit problem and has to make sound financial decisions.

"Under my leadership, SFUSD is on course for fiscal recovery. We do not want to derail that really hard work that we as a community have done," said San Francisco Unified Superintendent Maria Su.

Teachers have said there is money to be found and that the district is squirreling away a rainy day fund, a

Teachers say the rainy day has arrived, and that those funds have to be accessed to pay educators now to ensure the district stays attractive to families and viable in the years to come.

"Doing the things now, investing in students and teachers now is 100% going to pay off," Hrizi said.

The district said it is ready to continue negotiations until a deal is reached to get teachers and students back in the classrooms.

"We will continue to work around the clock to come to an agreement that honors our educators and is also fiscally responsible," the superintendent said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there has been no word on if the city's schools will be closed on Wednesday.