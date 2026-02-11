Parents rally as San Jose Unified considers closing up to 9 schools

The Brief Parents and the school community are alarmed by news that SJ Unified Schools is looking to close up to 9 elementary schools. Declining enrollment is partly to blame for the proposed closures. District officials say enrollment has dropped 20% since the pandemic.



Emotions ran high Tuesday night as parents packed a meeting in the South Bay over a proposal by the San Jose Unified School District to close up to nine elementary schools.

Potential school closures

What we know:

District leaders say the potential closures are needed to address declining enrollment and ongoing budget challenges. But many families say they were blindsided by the proposal and are urging officials to reconsider.

Outside district headquarters, parents rallied with signs and chants of "Don’t close our schools," just days after the district unveiled its plan.

"It feels a bit of a blindside," said parent Kelsey Gregory.

"We only heard of it just a week ago, even the teachers," added parent and teacher, Sharilyn Smyth. "We heard at the same time as the parents did."

Inside, the district’s Schools of Tomorrow initiative committee heard from representatives of campuses that could potentially be impacted. The committee has been tasked with reviewing school size, programs and staffing, and will make a final recommendation to the school board.

"We don’t want to have more displacement in our neighborhoods," one parent told the committee. "We are already facing a very difficult time. We’re struggling with different things, fear, and it’s something that our kids don’t need anymore."

Declining enrollment to blame

District officials say enrollment has dropped 20% since the pandemic, creating budgetary challenges and the need to consider consolidations.

But parents argue that students who remain in the district should not be penalized.

"Think about the fourth graders that started school in masks, social distancing, unable to play with each other," said Andrea Schwaverer, a parent at Reed Elementary. "They’re finally just now making relationships. This is detrimental to their mental health."

Calls for transparency

Families also called for more transparency in the process. Even parents serving on the committee voiced concerns.

"I really just want to get more clarification on why," one committee member said.

If approved, students at impacted schools would be reassigned to other campuses.

"I, as a parent, having gone to mega schools in other parts of the country, Texas, Arizona, and so I know what it’s like to be shuffled through and have to go to nine schools in 13 years," said Poornima Vijayashankar, a parent at Galarza Elementary. "I don’t want that for my children."

In an earlier statement, the superintendent described the process as "deeply emotional" but said the changes are necessary for the long-term success of the district.

"I recognize that seeing a school’s name included in discussion about consolidation, attendance boundary changes, or relocation is deeply emotional," said San José Unified Superintendent Nancy Albarrán. "We know families love their current schools. At the same time, we know that thoughtful school portfolio changes can help ensure strong, sustainable programs for both current and future students throughout the district, continuing our long-standing legacy of tackling challenges with a focus on what is best for our students."

The committee is expected to present its recommendations to the school board in March.

The Source Parents, superintendent.



